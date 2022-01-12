Rowdy-cum-real estate fixer shot during police chase

A history-sheeter wanted for 33 crimes was shot during a police chase in Hosakerehalli, South Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning, police said.

Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Sapthagiri Nagar, Hosakerehalli, allegedly attacked a police constable when cops tried to arrest him at Kerekodi.

Girinagar police said a team headed by sub-inspector Sunil Chandrashekar Kaddi had rushed to the place around 5.30 am after receiving information that Reddy was hiding there. They saw him driving in a car. Seeing the police, he tried to drive off but was surrounded and asked to surrender. He, however, got off the car and attacked constable Mohan D P with a machete.

Kaddi, the sub-inspector, fired a warning shot from his service revolver and asked Reddy to drop the machete and surrender himself. But Reddy didn’t listen and tried to attack other cops. Kaddi then shot him in the right leg, immobilising him. Reddy was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. He is out of danger, police said.

According to police, Reddy has been named in many cases of murder, chain-snatching, kidnap, burglary, preparation for dacoity and other crimes reported from Vijayanagar, Girinagar, RR Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Electronics City, HSR Layout, Kengeri, Subramanyapura Mico Layout and other police station limits.

Police also described Reddy as a real-estate wheeler-dealer who extorted money from property owners.

About three months ago, he allegedly torched two vehicles in Girinagar in order to threaten a person in a land dispute. Courts had issued warrants against him after he jumped bail in many cases, police said.