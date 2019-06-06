Rowdy-sheeter killed by wife

The city police arrested a woman who killed her history-sheeter husband with the help of her lover.

Ranjini (24) and Kiran Kumar (25), a resident of Venkateshapura, had killed Stifan Raj on May 29 with the help of an associate, Mahendar (27), a resident of Vinoba Nagar. The three have been arrested.

Police said that Raj was working as a carpenter, and was a rowdy-sheeter in KG Halli police station. He stayed at Hidayath Nagar with his wife Ranjini. A few months ago, Raj went to Tamil Nadu, during which period Ranjini developed a relationship with his friend Kiran. Raj got wind of their affair when he came back to the city.

Ranjini then plotted to murder her husband with the help of Kiran and his friend Mahendra, who had an old rivalry with Raj.

On May 29, the trio asked Raj to come near the Banaswadi sub-registrar office where they picked a quarrel with him, attacked him with lethal weapons and killed him. They dumped his body in his own auto-rickshaw and drove it to 4th Cross near Hidayath Nagar where they abandoned the vehicle.

Ranjini filed a missing complaint with KG Halli police station. After Raj's body was found, the police formed a special team which suspected her role and arrested the three.