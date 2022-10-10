Rowdy-turned-delivery boy murdered in Baiyappanahalli

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2022, 03:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 04:29 ist

A 29-year-old rowdy-turned-delivery body was murdered in eastern Bengaluru's Baiyapppanahalli on Saturday night, police said. 

Rahul was named in several criminal cases and listed as a history-sheeter at the Baiyappanahalli police station. He came out of prison last year and had been working as a delivery boy. 

Arun and Satyavelu, both auto-rickshaw drivers, had fought with fellow auto drivers and Rahul's friends, Ravi and Murugan, about picking up passengers. Local residents intervened and sent them away. 

Ravi and Murugan told Rahul about the fight. Rahul rang up Arun and is reported to have warned him of dire consequences. He vowed to barge into their homes and beat them up, besides abusing them. 

Arun and Satyavelu shot back, promising to hit Rahul on his own turf. So they procured machetes and drove towards Krishnaiyanapalya where they pounced on Rahul and hacked him to death, police said.  

Bengaluru
Crime
Baiyappanahalli

