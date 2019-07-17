Rowdy, wanted for murder, shot at and caught by police

Police shot a rowdy-sheeter who murdered his friend working at a garment factory for demanding the money he lent.

Sandeep Kumar alias Shooter Sandeep killed Kiran Kumar with an iron rod in Peenya on Sunday. He later crushed his head with a stone.

Peenya police formed a team to nab Sandeep and received information that he was in Ganigarahalli near Soladevanahalli police limits. As they tried to arrest him, the rowdy-sheeter attacked PSI Raghu Prasha and PC Thimmaraju.

Police inspector VT Srinivasa asked him to surrender but Sandeep kept attacking the cops.

The inspector fired in the air once and later shot Sandeep in both his legs in self defence to stop him from attacking. The injured cops and the criminal were later shifted to a private hospital.

Police said Sandeep is a rowdy-sheeter in Peenya police station and was involved in several cases of robbery and decoity. Nicknamed shooter Sandeep, the rowdy-sheeter remained under the influence of marijuana and aspired to be a supari killer.

While doing time in jail, he was also in touch with other criminals.

It was also alleged that Sandeep was in possession of a country-made pistol.

Sandeep took Rs 20,000 from Kiran who demanded him to return the money. He wanted to dominate the area.