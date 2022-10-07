Rs 100 base fare: MP Tejasvi Surya urges CM Bommai to act against ride-hailing firms

Bangalore South MP, L S Tejasvi Surya, wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, urging him to regulate auto-rickshaw fares charged by ride-hailing firms.

The letter, which the parliamentarian posted on Twitter, states that ride-hailing firms are charging a minimum fare of Rs 100. This is three times the base fare of Rs 30 for two kilometres as stipulated in a government notification dated November 6, 2021, he said.

Quoting the notification, the MP further said auto-rickshaw fares should be Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometre. The waiting charge is not applicable for the first five minutes and should only be Rs 5 for every 15 minutes thereafter.

Surya feared that if the fare charged by ride-hailing firms is not controlled and regulated immediately, it would "alter the whole market dynamics of Bengaluru auto-rickshaws where regular auto drivers will be compelled to ply by the same rate".

Such an increase in the fares, he said, will make "auto-rickshaw travel unaffordable for the majority of the masses. This will have a cascading effect on other means of public transport".

Surya asked the chief minister to take appropriate action as per the law against entities that are acting contrary to the rules and regulations laid down.