Rs 72L in 5 days: Bengaluru police net in record fines

A week after enforcing the revised fines, Bengaluru Traffic Police have collected Rs 72,49,900 on a series of traffic violations from September 4 till 10 am on September 9.

An official release said bikers and pillion riders accounted for the lion’s share of the fine for not wearing helmets. Drivers/riders talking on the mobile phone came next in the list of largest fine payers.

Traffic police officials said out of the 6,813 motorists booked for traffic offences, 4,613 cases were helmetless riding by riders and pillion riders. There were 708 cases of drivers not wearing seat belts and 695 cases of riders/drivers talking on the phone. Traffic cops also booked nearly 72 drunken driving cases, which, have come down drastically due to hefty fines, a senior police official said.

Cops also slapped Rs 500 fine on a motorist riding with bald tyre. There were 11 cases of motorists with defective number plates on their vehicles.

"Our aim is not to collect more fine amounts, but to ensure traffic discipline among motorists which paves the way for road safety," a senior police officer said.