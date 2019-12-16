Rs 9cr seized in raid on B'luru Civil Court judge house

In a crackdown on judicial corruption, the vigilance wing of the Karnataka High Court seized Rs 9 crore from the residence of a City Civil Court (Bengaluru) judge.

Highly placed sources in the state judiciary told DH that the raid was conducted after “the Karnataka High Court issued notices to 48 judges of trial courts in the state in the wake of allegations of non-performance and corruption charges”.







The vigilance wing will submit a detailed report on the raid to the chief justice of the high court on Monday. The action, sources said, comes as a stern warning to the “corrupt judges” in the state. More such measures are expected in the coming days.

Another source said the raid was part of a larger cleanup initiated by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka. “The notices to the 48 judges come after sustained allegations against them in the last three months. The authority summoned all of them for questioning, along with documentary evidence. The judges were asked to reply to the charges or quit from service.”

The vigilance wing’s raid on the judge’s residence began three days ago. “Judiciary officers seized Rs 9 crore from one judge. Action may be initiated against other corrupt judges too,” the source said.

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru — which recently said in the presence of Justice Oka that it supports “the chief justice who is fighting corruption” — welcomed the move. A P Ranganath, association president, had said at an event, “Following action by the chief justice, six to seven judges opted for voluntary retirement.”

The cleanup comes amid rumours that the chief justice may be transferred to the Allahabad HC due to his crusade against graft. N P Amruthesh, executive member of the association, had written to the high court registrar general, expressing concern over such rumours.

Meanwhile, more than 20 judges have taken voluntary retirement in the last 45 days but the reason was not clear.