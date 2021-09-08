RTO broker succumbs to assault injuries, affair with woman suspected

A 26-year-old RTO broker who was beaten with lethal weapons on Sunday morning at Madavara on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru succumbed to the injuries late on Monday night.

A complaint given by Jayanna G stated that his son Kiran Kumar, the victim, came to his house in Madavara at 7 am. He took plywood sheets and iron pipes to an adjacent welding shop.

At about 7.45 pm, Kiran called up his mother Savita and spoke loudly. Savita rushed to the workshop and found Kiran profusely bleeding from injuries to his neck, chest, and head. As Kiran collapsed before his mother, family members rushed him to a nearby hospital in his car. Kiran died Monday late night while receiving treatment.

Madanayakanahalli police, who had taken up an attempted murder case, have slapped murder charges on a few people known to Jayanna. Jayanna’s family has a dispute with locals in their home village of Kodihalli in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar district. The dispute concerns their ancestral property. A case has been registered over the dispute with the Kuduru police.

A woman has also filed a rape case against Kiran, while a family member has disputes with Jayanna and Kiran. Jayanna has accused those against him in the property case of murdering his son. “Kiran seems to have developed intimacy with the woman who filed the rape charge against him. We suspect the attack on him was over the woman. But the investigation is in progress in all possible angles,” said a police officer.

Kiran was working as a broker at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Nelamangala and Jnanabarathi. He was also a member of a political party.

Check out latest videos by DH