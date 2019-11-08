Rush to meet pothole deadline triggers traffic chaos

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s self-imposed deadline to fill potholes by November 10 has triggered traffic jams along major roads in the city.

Long spells of rain over the past few weeks have hampered road restoration work, with the metro sites posing major issues as motorists and pedestrians grimace navigating them.

A report by the city traffic police lists 244 roads in bad condition. Records reveal that Kumaraswamy Layout, Banaswadi, Whitefield, Mico layout, Hulimavu and RT Nagar have the lion’s share of potholed roads.

The roads are cut into geometrical shapes to pour concrete. The BBMP has estimated the potholes to be filled as 3,649, with Mahadevapura topping the list with 1,123 potholes. The east zone has 677 potholes, south zone 644 and Dasarahalli 373.

Meanwhile, commuters have complained that the slow-moving Python machines are congesting the roads. The BBMP has bought two Python machines to fill the potholes and the machines fill 150 holes a day. BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said though the Python machines take time, they fill potholes scientifically and accurately with its hot mix mechanism. “There won’t be traffic jams due to the Python machines after November 10,” he said.

Kumar said the pothole-filling is going on at a rapid pace and the corporation is sure that all potholes will be plugged. “It is true that the work causes traffic congestion along roads that developed potholes, but we want to make sure that potholes are filled properly so that the roads are durable.”

MP inspects road-widening works

BBMP officials and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday inspected ongoing widening works at Bannerghatta Road.

Surya instructed BBMP officials from the major roads department to take up re-asphalting along parts of the road as the stretch near the Brand Factory showroom was damaged and had become non-motorable. He directed BBMP officials to repair the road in a week, for which BBMP officials have sought 15 days’ time.

Officials explained to Surya that only 244 meters of a stretch of the footpath on both sides needed to be completed, having done 75% of the work.

Officials from BMRCL, BWSSB and local corporators were present during the inspection.

The BBMP is currently carrying out widening works at Bannerghatta Road for a stretch of 7.44 km — from Jedi Mara Junction to Koli Farm Junction in Gottigere — at a cost of Rs 70 crore to make it a 120-foot road from the existing 60 feet.