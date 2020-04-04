Russell Market shut down as social distancing fails

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 00:17 ist
Russell Market and the usually bustling street in front of it are now deserted. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

The BBMP has temporarily shut down Russell Market and essential businesses operating on either side of the bustling shopping street in front of it after people failed to maintain social distancing. 

BBMP officials said traders at Russell Market were given several instructions to adopt social distancing during their day-to-day business operations but nobody paid heed. 

“Traders showed utter disregard for these instructions and allowed large crowds at the market. The failure to maintain social distancing will only help spread the novel coronavirus, which the government is fighting with all its might,” the official said. 

The closure orders were issued by the BBMP joint commissioner (east) on Friday and will remain in effect until further orders. 

BBMP
Social distancing
COVID-19
