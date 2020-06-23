RWAs to check home quarantine violators

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has asked the Resident Welfare Associations in its limits, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts to report about any visitors or those who have returned from other states.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar stated that the RWAs are told to advise the households about the home quarantine procedures. It has also asked them to paste a poster outside the houses if the members are on house quarantine. They also need to assist the household to finish their quarantine period.