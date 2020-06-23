RWAs to check home quarantine violators

RWAs to check home quarantine violators

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 01:30 ist
Representative image/istock

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has asked the Resident Welfare Associations in its limits, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts to report about any visitors or those who have returned from other states.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar stated that the RWAs are told to advise the households about the home quarantine procedures. It has also asked them to paste a poster outside the houses if the members are on house quarantine. They also need to assist the household to finish their quarantine period.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Resident Welfare Associations
BBMP
quarantine
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 