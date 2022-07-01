Saalumarada Thimmakka made eco ambassador with ministerial status

Saalumarada Thimmakka will be bestowed the title of ‘Eco Ambassador’ with the status of a minister of state with vehicle and all the facilities to work for the cause of environmental protection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a function to celebrate Saalumarada Thimmakka’s 111th birthday and present the ‘National Greenery Award-2020’ to Padma Shri awardee Thimmakka. The state will bear Thimmakka’s expenses if she travels to other states as part of her green endeavour, Bommai said.

The state information department will develop an exclusive website of Thimmakka to spread the spirit of her good work to the entire country and also produce a web series on people dedicating their lives for the environment, he said.

The government will soon issue the orders for allocation of 10 acres of land near Thimmakka’s native village. The BDA has already gifted her a site, where the state government will build a house for the centurion, Bommai announced.