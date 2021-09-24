Sacked doctor reports to work at PHC, BBMP calls cops

The BBMP on Thursday sought police intervention against a female doctor as she reported for work after being sacked.

Dr Sunita was contracted by an NGO to work at the primary health centre in Yeshwantpur but the BBMP relieved her a few days ago following complaints, said Special Commissioner Health D Randeep.

The BBMP's health officer for RR Nagar Zone, Dr A Siddappaji, had received complaints against her. She also had issues with the local MLA and a minister, and "disobeyed" orders on vaccination. The BBMP's medical team wasn't happy about it. Some locals also protested against her. Since she was neither on the BBMP's payroll nor posted on Covid duty, the civic body wrote to the NGO about four days ago, informing that she had been relieved and that her services are no longer required, Randeep added.

But Dr Sunita still arrived at the PHC on Thursday and started working. The jurisdictional health officer reported the matter to the higher-ups. The BBMP reported the matter to the police but didn't file an official complaint, Randeep said.

"We have not filed a police complaint nor is there an FIR, but the police called her for an enquiry as we sought their intervention," he added.

Asked if Dr Sunita was manhandled by locals, Randeep said no such incident had been reported to him. But he made it clear that assaulting a woman doctor was "outright criminal" and suggested that the police take up a case on their own if that was the case.

Dr A Siddappaji and Dr Sunita did not respond to phone calls from DH.