Saddled with financial burden, labourer drowns in lake in Devarahosahalli village

Weighed down by financial burdens, a 39-year-old granite fixer in an under-construction building ended his life by jumping into a lake in Devarahosahalli village near Dobbspet on Wednesday.

In his death note, Jayaprakash, who hails from Gubbi town in Tumakuru district, said he was taking the extreme step due to financial problems.

Citing preliminary investigations, police said Jayaprakash had borrowed money from financiers and friends. He was upset over the financial problems. He was also unable to obtain land documents in his name for a land parcel in his village granted to him by the government.

While Jayaprakash got the land grant certificate five years ago, he visited the revenue office several times to obtain the khata and other land rights certificates.

Noticing Jayaprakash drowning, villagers jumped into the lake to bring him to the shore, but Jayaprakash was dead by then.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and handed over Jayaprakash’s body to his family after the post-mortem.