Salute and say Jai Hind: Bengaluru HAL Inspector's circular goes viral

A circular by a HAL police inspector instructing subordinates to say 'Jai Hind' after saluting senior officers went viral on Sunday, attracting bouquets and brickbats from several quarters.

In the circular, inspector Mohan Kumar said, "as part of an effort to instill nationalism", the staff should say Jai Hind after saluting the seniors. "You shall adopt this new habit... after saluting senior officers."

Kumar, for his part, said he did not expect the circular to go viral. "The instructions are not mandatory for the station officers or staff. It was issued to bring national unity."

Senior police officers refused to comment on the circular.