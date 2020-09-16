Sandalwood drug case: Aindrita Ray and Diganth appear before CCB officials

The Sandalwood couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth have appeared before the central crime branch (CCB) officials at CCB office.

The couple reached the office around 11.10 am. The couple did not react to mediapersons and rushed to the CCB office. CCB had served the notice to the couple on Tuesday asking them to appear for questioning on Wednesday in connection with the Sandalwood-linked drug case.

Police inspector Mallesh S Bolletin will start inquiring Diganth while inspector Anjumala T Nayak is going to interrogate Aindrita.

The couple who claimed to be on a Kerala trip on Tuesday, reached the city in the early hours on Wednesday and they stayed in a hotel. The couple also approached an advocate to get guidance on how to face police interrogation or if there was any way to get away with the issue or seek some time. But, finally they decided to face the officials.

According to a senior officer the couple will be questioned at least for two hours about various things including their photos with few accused persons and their parties not only in the city, even abroad,. However, the CCB officials don't have power to take action about their parties abroad. They may exchange the information about it with other central agencies after questioning.

Actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi have already been arrested in the drug scandal case. Diganth is the first male actor to get CCB's notice and is being questioned