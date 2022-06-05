Sandalwood producer among four held for cheating site buyers  

Four people, including a film producer and a businessman, have been picked up by Rajajinagar police for taking advance money from unsuspecting investors on the pretext of selling sites.

Film producer Manjunatha T K and his friends K K Shivakumar, Chandrashekar and Gopal Shivakumar, have been arrested based on a complaint filed by Pushpak Kumar, a resident of Subhashnagar near Nelamangala. Kumar stated in his police complaint that the accused had opened a company named Eagle Tree Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd and advertised about sites on sale in an online property portal.

Kumar got in touch with a woman, identified as Jyothi, along with Shivakumar and Gopal in last September. The trio promised to sell him a site in New Garden City Layout in Nelamangala. They showed Kumar a site in the layout and collected Rs 10,000 as advance. They later showed another site claiming that it belonged to a woman named Sangeetha Bhat and offered to register the site if he paid Rs 90,000 as advance.

The accused took Rs 2 lakh from Kumar over a period of time by showing him an agreement with Sangeetha Bhat’s signature. But they neither sold him the site nor returned his money.

During his multiple visits to their office, Kumar found it locked. He lodged a complaint with police, who found at least five others who advanced money to the accused for buying sites.Manjunath had produced the Kannada movie ‘Lodde’.