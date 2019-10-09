Sandalwood tree stolen from near MLA's house

A fully-grown sandalwood tree has been chopped down and stolen from the footpath of the house of disqualified MLA K Sudhakar in northern Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar.
The theft is suspected to have taken place as early as in July. Following a complaint from local residents, assistant police sub-inspector Nagaraj visited the spot on October 3 and opened an investigation.
An FIR was subsequently registered under the Karnataka Forest Act. Nagaraj said they were reviewing the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to identify the suspects.
