Sandalwood's senior actor Dwarakish seeks police protection 

Sandalwood's senior actor, director and producer Dwarakish seeks police protection over a financial row with a producer and distributor.

Dwarakish had taken loan from Ramesh a producer and Jayanna distributor for producing Kannada film Ayushmanbhava starring Shivarajkumar as lead actor. According to the police he had taken loan amount close Rs 5 crore and had promised to return in few months.

Ramesh and Jayanna went to Dwarakish's house in HSR Layout and asked him to return their money. Dwarakish reportedly told them that he didn't have money with him and that he needs more time.

The duo and Dwarakish got into an argument over the issue. Ramesh scolded Dwarakish to return the money immediately as he had promised to return money on time by selling his house. But, Dwarakish asked them for few more months.

The situation went worse over the financial row. Following which Dwarakish approached the jurisdictional police seeking their help. Police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

On Saturday, Dwarakish sent a written complaint to the police station with his son Yogish Dwarakish. The son alleged that his father was not assaulted, threatened and also that the duo created a ruckus in their house.

HSR Layout police said that they are will provide protection to him from today and will also take necessary action based on his complaint.