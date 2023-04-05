Sankey protest: After backlash, police chief transfers case

After being trolled on social media for registering a case against 70 citizens who participated in a peaceful march against the construction of a flyover along Sankey Road in the heart of Bengaluru, Commissioner of Police C H Pratap Reddy on Monday evening issued an order transferring the case from Sadashivanagar station to Halasurgate.

Sadashivanagar police had registered the case on February 19. A few campaigners criticised the police for the action which came after 40 days.

The case has been transferred though there is no official request by the campaigners for an impartial investigation.

A senior officer said they have not done anything wrong by registering the case. In the writ petition 5781/2021, the high court has stated that protests, marches and dharnas shall be permitted only at Freedom Park.

“The campaigners who were served notices had come to the police station and got into an argument with us alleging that we wrongfully registered the case. Though we explained to them about the HC order, they made allegations on social media,” said the officer.

The officer said the campaigners gathered at Sankey lake without informing the jurisdictional police on February 19. The FIR is registered under the appropriate sections, including unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation. All the sections are bailable.

“We understand the concern of the campaigners, but they have to follow the rules. They should have held the protest at Freedom Park by taking permission,” the officer added.

The case file will be handed over to Halasurgate police in a day or two.