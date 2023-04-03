Sankey Road flyover: Cong slams govt for booking protestors  

The Congress on Sunday strongly criticised the Bommai administration for registering FIRs against citizens who protested against the construction of a flyover along Sankey Road.

Former minister Priyank Kharge assured citizens that his party would scrap the project and withdraw cases against protestors if voted to power.

Wondering if law enforcing personnel are on the BJP payroll, Kharge also promised action against police officials “working like BJP agents”.

"The Uttar Pradesh model is being implemented in the state — that nobody should question the government or protest against it," Kharge told a news conference along with Congress' Malleswaram candidate Anoop Iyengar and a few residents.

"About 60-70 residents of Malleswaram have been booked. Their crime is that they protested the construction of a flyover along Sankey Road and therefore, save the environment. There were 22,000 signatures that were collected, and 2,000 schoolchildren wrote to Bommai Uncle urging him to drop the project," Kharge said.