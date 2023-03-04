Saplings planted by BBMP poorly maintained, wither and die, say activists

Though the BBMP claims to plant lakhs of saplings every year, environmental and lake activists have alleged that the civic body has failed to maintain them, and many eventually wither and die.

For instance, at Doddakallasandra lake, at least 20% of the saplings that were planted less than a year ago have dried up in the last two months.

“We have raised the issue many times. We alerted the BBMP officials in February when the temperatures started rising. However, by the time they sent a few water tankers, 15-20% of the saplings had dried up,” said Soundarrajan Rajagopalan, a member of the Doddakallasandra lake committee.

Similar instances were reported in several other places and a few regular visitors to parks and lakes in the city opined that the BBMP’s interest in improving the green cover in the city ends with just planting the saplings.

"There are big announcements of lakhs of saplings being planted and distributed every year. But it seems like the BBMP is only going by the numbers and a target. I wonder if they even keep track of the survival rate,” said Srinivas G, a resident of South Bengaluru.

In several lakes, citizens have formed volunteer groups and are sourcing water from nearby schools and colleges to water the saplings.

That apart, the failure to trim bushes around the lake has resulted in a few bushfires, harming the saplings around. “The lake maintenance contractor only cleans the lake and refuses to trim the bushes or the lake surroundings. Owing to bushfires, we are losing many saplings," said lake activist Balaji Raghotham Bali.

Maintenance clause

Sarina Sikkaligar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP, however, said that sapling-plantation contracts come with a three-year maintenance clause.

“Payments are made purely based on the survival rate. We ensure that a 100% survival rate is achieved at the end of three years after which the plants become self-sufficient,” she said.

She added that many citizens and NGOs plant saplings and those might have dried up since the BBMP contractor is not responsible for their maintenance. "Citizens and NGOs have to go back and check on the saplings they plant."

The BBMP has earmarked close to Rs 7.5 crore in the 2023-24 budget for raising saplings, and aims at planting at least five lakh saplings.