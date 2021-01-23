Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Aero India 2021 may be muted this year due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean it will be lacking in thrills. Far from it.

Officials on Friday revealed that the premier air show will for the first time feature a combined display by the Surya Kiran and the Sarang helicopter teams that is sure to wow aficionados.

Despite being reduced by the global Covid-19 pandemic, Aero India 2021 will set new barriers, officials said on Friday, explaining that the defense expo will feature an unprecedented combined air display involving the Surya Kiran aerobatic demonstrators and the Sarang helicopter team.

Air Commodore Shailendra Sood, Air Officer Commanding, Yelahanka Air Force Station, said the show could see another first.

“The 13th edition of the air show could also see the first appearance of Indian Air Force Boeing Chinooks and AH-64 Apaches. Details are still being sorted out,” the Air Commodore said.

The inaugural day flyover on February 3 will see the participation of 41 aircraft, including Mi-17V5, ALH, LCH, LUH, C-17 Globemaster, Embraer, Antonov An-32 among others.