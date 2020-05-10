SARI screening campaign in Bengaluru

SARI screening campaign in Bengaluru

The BBMP launched the Pranavayu campaign to encourage citizens to get themselves regularly checked for SARI.

Those with influenza-like illness should monitor their blood oxygen levels to see if their condition is progressing towards SARI. They should use a finger pulse oximeter, a medical device that measures and displays the oxygen saturation in the blood and heart rate of a patient.

“Normal/average oxygen saturation is 95% to 100%,” the BBMP said. “A drop below 90% with or without worsening clinical symptoms like breathlessness is a clear sign of developing SARI.” 

