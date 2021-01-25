Sasikala's health now stable, being treated for Covid-19, says hospital

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's health condition is stable, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said in its latest bulletin.

"She is taking oral food normally. She is walking with support now. She is being treated as per standard protocol for Covid-19. She is being continuously monitored," the hospital said in a statement.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 21.