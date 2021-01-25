Sasikala's health now stable, being treated for Covid

Sasikala's health now stable, being treated for Covid-19, says hospital

DH Web Desk,
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 12:09 ist
Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. Credit: DH Photo

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's health condition is stable, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said in its latest bulletin. 

"She is taking oral food normally. She is walking with support now. She is being treated as per standard protocol for Covid-19. She is being continuously monitored," the hospital said in a statement. 

She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 21. 

AIADMK
Sasikala
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
Bengaluru
Karnataka

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

