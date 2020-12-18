SC to consider plea on BBMP elections

The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions, including one by the state government challenging the High Court order pertaining to the BBMP polls to 198 wards, as per the delimitation notification of September 23, 2020.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian would consider the three separate petitions filed by the state government and Baskar and Dr B R Ambedkar Dalita Sangharsha Samiti against the High Court judgement of December 4.

The High Court had also directed for holding the BBMP polls as expeditiously as possible by publishing the election programme within a maximum period of six weeks.

The petitioners, for their part, questioned the validity of the High Court's directions, saying that the state legislature has already passed the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2020 to increase the seats for councillors from 198 to 243 by a notification on January 14, 2020.

This was done to give due representation to Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities in the municipal council of a large and growing city like Bengaluru, they said.

The petitioners also contended that the High Court had passed an "erroneous" judgement on a writ petition filed by the State Election Commission (SEC) and others.

The SEC neither had any locus standi nor authority to file a writ petition against a validly enacted legislation. It had rather no choice but to give effect to the amendment, they said.

The SEC, for its part, claimed that the Delimitation Commission had not yet submitted its recommendation for dividing the corporation into 243 wards and the exercise would take considerable time to be completed.

The term of the BBMP corporation expired on September 10, 2020, not due to inactivity of the state government, but in view of the prevalent pandemic, the petitioners claimed.