Schools debate New Education Policy

Private schools in the city affiliated to various boards organised a one-day symposium on the draft New Education Policy (NEP) on Tuesday.

Over 425 students from around 70 private unaided schools were in attendance. Students present for the discussion expressed their anguish about some of the recommendations in the draft NEP.

Many students questioned why they were forced to study too many languages and why their views and opinions weren’t sought while framing the policy.

Some of the teachers expressed unhappiness over the mandatory Teachers Entrance Test and the four-year BEd course recommended in the draft. Teachers were opposed to School Management Committees as well.

The symposium was organised by Inventure Academy in association with KAMS, MICSA, MAS and KISA. The recommendations of the symposium will be submitted to the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD). “As the last date to submit an opinion on NEP 2019 is July 30, we organised the symposium. The outcome of the symposium will be submitted to the MHRD,” said KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar.

Child rights activist Divya Balagopalan highlighted the need to keep it more focused on students, teachers, curriculum and examination issues. A questionnaire was provided to students and teachers to submit their opinions.