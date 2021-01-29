Scooter rider with chest pain dies of cardiac arrest

A 26-year-old man riding a scooter while having chest pain fell on the road and died. Police say he seems to have suffered a cardiac arrest as there were no external injuries.
The deceased is Swatantra Singh, an Uttar Pradesh native running a paan beeda (betel leaf) shop on MG Road.
On Thursday evening, Singh visited a cousin who runs a paan beeda shop in JP Nagar 4th Phase. After a while, he complained of chest pain and borrowed the cousin’s scooter to go to hospital.
But minutes after he started riding the bike, he fell down in JP Nagar 2nd Phase. A Hoysala police patrol team took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
According to the jurisdictional Jayanagar police, Singh was wearing a helmet and didn’t have any external injury. He seems most likely to have suffered a cardiac arrest. However, police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Police recommend that people suffering from any illness should not ride or drive and instead travel in autos or use public transport.
