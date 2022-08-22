Scooterist run over by BMTC bus; cops say not due to pothole

A 35-year-old private firm employee was run over by a BMTC bus near Kuvempu Nagar bus stop in Mico Layout traffic police limits on Saturday evening.

The victim Shivakumar, a resident of Nagarabhavi, came under the wheels of the bus after his two-wheeler skidded on a shoddily maintained stretch of the road where work on Namma Metro is underway. The traffic police said there were no potholes at the spot where the accident took place.

Shivakumar is survived by his wife and two children. The accident took place while he was returning home from work. “There were no potholes on the stretch of the road where the accident happened. The main carriageway was partly blocked for the metro construction. The accident happened on a service road,” an officer attached to Mico Layout police said.

Potholes return

Following heavy rains over the last couple of weeks, potholes have started re-appearing on roads in many parts of the city; some of them are proving dangerous for two-wheeler riders.

While the state government has allocated adequate funds for improving roads in the city, the quality of work executed by the civic body has remained a concern.

With the BBMP not ensuring regular cleaning, many arterial and sub-arterial roads have also been in a poor condition, invariably leading to ragged edges.