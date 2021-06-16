Second Covishield dose in 28 days for those travelling abroad

People planning to go abroad for studies or on work can get their second Covishield jab 28 days after the first.

National Health Mission Director Arundhati Chandrashekhar wrote to the BBMP chief commissioner and deputy commissioners to facilitate rapid vaccination of those scheduled to travel overseas.

Prevailing guidelines dictate that those traveling abroad should wait for 12 to 16 weeks for the booster dose, which has caused inconvenience to many.

Also read: Ahead of third wave, pediatricians endorse flu vaccine to filter out Covid cases

“As per the Union Health Ministry’s direction, students, those travelling for work and sportspersons travelling to participate in the Olympics should be given the second dose of vaccine after 28 days instead of 84 days,” the communication said.

The vaccinating officer must receive the self-declaration form, besides examining documents and certificates submitted by the candidates. The same must be uploaded on the CoWIN portal, she stated. Those who failed to provide passport details while getting the first dose must provide it during the second.