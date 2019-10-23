Second day of rain leaves Bengaluru in chaos

An orange alert in place, the city continued to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, even as uprooted trees, slushy roads and water-logging from Monday’s rain-hit residents and the working population alike.

Mayor Gautham Kumar held a meeting on the city’s rain-preparedness with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, special commissioners and officials from various departments and eight zones.

The mayor instructed the officials to list out the areas prone to water-logging and use machines to pump out water to stormwater drains (SWDs). The mayor also asked the officials to dig pits to release rainwater and avoid flooding.

Commissioner Anil Kumar said officials’ leaves have been cancelled for three days in view of the orange alert. The BBMP will also establish 63 temporary call centres and buy 74HP capacity water pumps in each zone.

The commissioner has also set a November-10 deadline for the officials to fill potholes on arterial, sub-arterial and ward roads.

Record rain in Kammanahalli

On Tuesday, the southern, northern and western parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, while Mahadevapura and Whitefield areas saw light rainfall.

Kengari witnessed 70mm rainfall followed by Sarakki (62), Kumaraswamy Layout (60.5), Konanakunte (52.5). Kammanahalli in the northern part recorded 52mm rainfall, the highest recorded in Bengaluru areas on Tuesday.

Other areas like Yelahanka recorded 41mm, Rajarajeshwari Nagar 40.5, BTM Layout 40.5, Uttarahalli 39, Shettihalli 36, Vidyaranyapura 34.5, Nagarabhavi 33.5, Basaweshwara Nagar 32.5 and Peenya 31mm rainfall.

Koramangala recorded 29.5 mm, Domlur 29.5, Banaswadi 21.5, 8th Mile 21.5, Hoodi 18.5, K R Puram 16, Doddabommasandra 15, Devanahalli 12.5, HSR Layout 12, and Basawanapura 11 mm, leaving traffic in disarray for a few hours.

The lowest rainfall was recorded in Bommanahalli (8.5 mm) and Yeshwanthapura (4 mm).

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), showers are likely to continue for the next five days.

Monday’s remains

The heavy rainfall on Monday night uprooted four trees in BTM Layout, Domlur 12th Main, Jayanagar 2nd Block and Banashankari 3rd Stage. According to the BBMP control room, seven waterlogging complaints were reported, including one on the compound wall collapse.

Waterlogging complaints were reported from Shadab Nagar, V Naganahalli, Sanjeevini Nagar, Sahakar Nagar, Kempapura and Kariyappa Layout.