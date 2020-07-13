Second outbreak hits central prison; 32 test positive

Thirty-two undertrials, including a woman prisoner, lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night.

According to prison officials, all the infected were arrested in the last 20 days. The undertrials were accommodated in a separate block in the jail.

The male prisoners were shifted to Haj Bhavan on Sunday morning while the female undertrial was taken to the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ayurveda Hospital.

This is the second wave of infection at the jail. On July 2, around 20 prisoners and six staffers had tested positive for the virus. Jail officials said they have taken preventive measures to ensure that other prisoners don’t get infected.

Meanwhile, 11 cops at police stations across Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and were shifted to hospitals for treatment.