Security beefed up as high alert sounded in Bengaluru

Security was beefed up in the city, with at least three parties of City Armed Reserves (CAR) being deployed at all eight police divisions, after a high alert was sounded on Friday.

Describing the intensified security presence as part of a 'general alert', Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao directed all senior police officials to provide foolproof security to key installations in the city and also intensify security at public places like railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, religious places, malls and government establishments.

The jurisdictional police officers have been asked to ensure CCTVs are in working condition and also check for suspicious movements and vehicles at sensitive areas.

"There should be police presence at all sensitive areas and armed forces at the identified hypersensitive areas in the city. Moreover, the respective police stations should have an overall visibility of their jurisdictions," Rao said.

As part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), officials on duty have been directed to verify antecedents of suspicious elements and seize unattended baggage and suspicious vehicles parked anywhere immediately.

Private security should conduct thorough checks before allowing visitors while random checks should be carried out at paying guest accommodation, lodges, hotels, service apartments, malls and private buildings, police added.

Rao said the city police are roping in private security personnel for their assistance.

The city has around 4.5 lakh security personnel who can be synchronised with the existing 19,000 police force in the city. The private security personnel can act as eyes and ears of the beat police at their level, he added.