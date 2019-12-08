Security beefed up at counting centres

Bengaluru police have beefed up security ahead of Monday's counting of the votes polled in the recent bye-elections.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in all the four constituencies. Nearly 1,300 policemen have been deployed across the city for the counting.

"Security at each of the counting centres will be supervised by two DCP-rank officers along with other officials," city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao told media persons on Saturday. "Along with the city police, KSRP platoon and paramilitary forces have also been deployed around Mt Carmel College in Vasanth Nagar, St Joseph's Indian High School in Ashok Nagar and RV Engineering College."

The city police have already imposed prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius around the counting centres. This apart, the district administration has also imposed a ban on the sale of liquor from the midnight of December 8 to December 9.