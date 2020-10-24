Security tightened ahead of RR Nagar by-poll

Security tightened ahead of RR Nagar by-poll

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 24 2020, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 01:48 ist
Policemen check a car on RR Nagar Main Road, Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Police presence was intensified in North and West Bengaluru on Friday in view of increased electioneering for the RR Nagar assembly by-poll scheduled for November 3. 

Additional police force has been deployed in the jurisdiction of eight police stations that come under the assembly constituency, said Dharmendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). 

In addition to the staff of these police stations, 10 inspectors, 36 sub-inspectors, 200 head constables and constables, four platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and three platoons of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) have been deployed in the constituency, Meena said. Similar police deployments were made in the western division. 

Bengaluru
RR Nagar
Bypolls

