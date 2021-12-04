Selfie-seeking party-goers attack Kirik Keerthi with liquor bottles

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Keerthi Kumar, aka Kirik Keerthi, was attacked with liquor bottles on Thursday night after he objected to a pub-goer taking selfies with him without his permission.

Kumar, 33, bled from the head and was treated as an outpatient but is out of danger, police said.

Kumar and some of his friends were visiting the pub in RMV 2nd Stage, North Bengaluru, when an altercation with another group of party-goers got out of hand around 11 pm.

How it started

It all started when a member of a group sitting at an adjacent table turned out to be an acquaintance of Kumar’s. Both exchanged pleasantries.

A few minutes later, a man sitting at the other table started taking selfies with Kumar. Kumar felt offended and asked him why he didn’t take his permission.

A heated argument ensued, and others joined in. Three members of the group then smashed liquor bottles on Kumar’s head, inflicting a head injury, and almost immediately fled from the scene.

While Kumar’s friends took him to hospital, police also arrived at the scene. The pub staff narrated to the police what triggered the fight. Police also learnt that nobody tried to stop the other group when they picked the fight with Kumar.

Police have registered a case against the attackers and are reviewing the CCTV footage to track them down.