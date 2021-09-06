Selfish, greedy ruling class driving corruption: Former Lokayukta

Former Lokayukta Justice (retired) N Santosh Hegde has lamented the trend of people celebrating the release of criminal suspects on bail.

"Selfish motives of the people in power and the greed for money are driving corruption in society. The corrupt have no fear of punishment and hence indulge in rampant irregularities. Bribery at every level has become a norm. We have people who are singing paeans to those released on bail. This mindset must change," he said.

He was speaking after launching the VR1 group of companies at a programme at BMS Law College in Bengaluru on Saturday. Advocating a change in people's attitude, he said money-minded individuals hankered for power and indulged in corruption after getting power.

"The Bofors scandal caused a loss of Rs 64 crore to the exchequer. The money siphoned in the coal scam of 2010 was a whopping Rs 1.88 lakh crore. Selfishness and unhindered greed are the causes for these massive scandals," he said.

Kendra Sahitya Akademi chairperson and Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhar Kambar said that India was a country of diversity, which no other nation could boast. "We have 64,000 castes, more than 1,400 languages and eight religions. And we are marching ahead with this multitude," he said.

Classical singer Manasi Prasad said creativity, communication and cooperation were not only keys to success but also played a vital role in national development.

Dr A Ravindra, the head of the VR1 group of companies, said that at a time when the country was celebrating the platinum jubilee of independence, it was imperative that the young should be educated about the love for the nation, broad mindset and social harmony.

VR1, a forum of like-minded people, aims to promote liberty, equality and fraternity in society, he added.

He was speaking after launching the VR1 group of companies at a programme at BMS Law College in Bengaluru