Senior citizen goes for evening walk, found murdered in morning

A senior citizen who went missing after going for a walk on Friday evening was found murdered on Saturday morning, police said.

Nagaraja Murthy, 65, was struck on the head and neck with a blunt metal object. His body was discovered by a passerby in a grove in Silicon Layout, Devanahalli, around 8 am, police.

Murthy, who lived near the Devanahalli fort, had left home around 5 pm on Friday, telling his family that he was going for a walk. He lived with his wife, son and daughter-in-law. When he didn’t return home after long, his daughter-in-law got anxious and called up her husband, Dharani Kumar.

Kumar rushed back home and looked for his father in the vicinity, besides enquiring with relatives and friends. But no one had a clue. The family then went to the police.

Police said Murthy ran a grocery store and dabbled in real estate business. He had recently sold a property and given the money to his married daughter.

He neither had a property dispute nor any enemies. His body was, however, found near the property that he had sold recently, said a senior police officer who’s investigating the case.

The family also told the police that Murthy wasn’t wearing any gold jewellery when he went for the walk but they aren’t sure if he carried lots of cash.

“We suspect that the murder wasn’t for money or gain. Just before he was killed, Murthy had visited his paralysed brother and spent time with him,” the officer added.