Senior Congress leader MV Rajashekaran passes away

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2020, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 09:40 ist
MV Rajashekaran file photo (DH Photo)

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister MV Rajashekaran died after a prolonged illness Monday morning. He was 92. 

Rajashekaran was suffering from multi-organ dysfunction and undergoing treatment at a city hospital, a member of his family said. 

Tributes are pouring in with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoling his death. 

M V Rajashekaran
Congress
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri
