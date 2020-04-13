Senior Congress leader MV Rajashekaran passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister MV Rajashekaran died after a prolonged illness Monday morning. He was 92.
Rajashekaran was suffering from multi-organ dysfunction and undergoing treatment at a city hospital, a member of his family said.
Tributes are pouring in with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoling his death.
