Service road of newly-built Kundalahalli underpass caves in

A portion of the service road situated near the newly-built Kundalahalli underpass caved in on Sunday, much to the embarrassment of the BBMP which completed the Rs 40-crore project only last June.

The BBMP was quick to blame the BWSSB, saying continuous water leakage from the pipeline had caused the damage.

Vehicular movement from Varthur towards Marathahalli was disrupted as one lane was blocked to barricade the damaged portion. This affected vehicles moving towards Tubarahalli and Munnenkollal.

Both the BWSSB and the BBMP engineers rushed to the spot to fix the leaky pipeline that supplies Cauvery water to the surrounding areas. Nearly 10 feet of the road was dug deep to fix the pipeline. BBMP engineers are at work to make the dug-up portion motorable by Monday evening after checking for leakage once again.

Jagadish Reddy, a resident of Varthur, said the problem was caused by substandard work undertaken by the BWSSB and the BBMP. "The water leakage was found where the pipe was in an L-shape. In such places, the BWSSB should build a concrete foundation to reduce the chances of damage as the pipeline passes under the road. No such foundation was seen," he said.