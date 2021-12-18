Setup for Residential Charging of EVs

Based on data collated from State Electric Vehicle (EV) policies, the World Resources Institute (WRI) India Ross Centre has come out with a databank. Here’s a look at the setup for EV charging stations in residential complexes:

Private electric two-wheeler (e2W) and four-wheeler (e4W) users utilise home charging to charge their vehicles. These are low-powered AC chargers with power rating of 3kW (kilo Watt) to 7kW usually installed for dedicated or shared use among residents.

Electric two-wheelers

Since the charging load is low (< 3kW), most e-2Ws utilise portable chargers with 3-pin socket connectors on the wall-end, while e2Ws draw a maximum of 1 - 1.5kW of power

A smart plug is also used that helps in tracking electricity consumption, user authentication and remote access control

Bharat AC – 001 charger or LEV AC (single socket) with 3kW power rating is also used to charge e-2Ws

Few e-2W models have portable battery option, where a battery is removed from the vehicle and charged by connecting it to a 5-amp socket

Electric four-wheelers

For charging e-4Ws, Type 2 AC chargers of 7.4kW are compatible

For e-4Ws, with battery capacity of 20kWh, there are industrial sockets (32-amp) capable of charging at 7kW

DC fast chargers with power ratings of upto 30kW are also used for charging e-4Ws

However, fast chargers are not viable in a residential set-up as:

Fast chargers require additional costs and power supply

Fast charging is not good for battery life

EV users utilising fast charging needs to be moved out of the shared spot quickly for the next car to plug in, and this may create certain operational challenges.