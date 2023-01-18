Sewage in lakes: BWSSB plans survey to identify gaps in network

Following several complaints about the entry of sewage into lakes, which affects water quality and results in frequent fish kill incidents, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to take up a survey to identify gaps in the sewerage network.

In the first phase, the survey, being conducted for the first time, will analyse the flow of sewage into Storm Water Drains (SWD) and lakes surrounding 110 villages in the city's periphery, which were added to the BBMP limits in 2008.

"We have laid an Underground Drainage (UGD) network of 1,538 km in these areas. However, we cannot be sure that this will prevent the flow of sewage into the lakes or SWDs since BDA layouts and other private layouts may not be disposing sewage in the right manner. Hence, there is a need to study the source of the sewage entering SWDs and lakes," a senior BWSSB official said.

He added that in many cases, it is either the private layouts or apartment complexes that let the sewage flow into these waterbodies.

The survey will analyse the quantity of sewage generated in 110 villages and the scope for treatment currently happening there and identify the source of raw sewage entering the SWD and 104 lakes in and around these villages. “Once we identify the source, we can plan solutions. The consultants who will be hired to take up the survey will also be asked to propose technical solutions to prevent the sewage entry, and treatment options with an appropriate financial proposal,” another BWSSB official said.

The survey will also draw out projections for 2030 and the infrastructure that needs to be put in place.

Activists, who have been fighting for the cause of conserving lakes from encroachments, dismissed the process as an eyewash. They said stringent measures need to be taken.

“The city has been missing the ODF++ (open defecation free) and Water+ tags in Swachh Survekshan only because of poor management of sewage. This has forced the officials to conduct such surveys. Analysing network gaps in core areas is important," said V Ramprasad, co-founder and convenor of Friends of Lakes (FOL).

He suggested that the BWSSB focus on preventing industrial effluents and work towards ensuring that every household is connected to the sewerage network.