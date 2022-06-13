Shakti Kapoor's son arrested in B'luru for using drugs

Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth arrested by Bengaluru police for drug consumption

The police raided The Park hotel in MG Road after recieving inputs that drugs were being provided to attendees at a party there

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 19:25 ist
Credit: Instagram/ @siddhanthkapoor

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested along with four others for allegedly consuming drugs during a rave party in a city hotel, police said on Monday.

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.

According to police, the rave party was taking place at a posh hotel on MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place. Besides the 37-year old Siddhant Kapoor, who has acted in films such as 'Shoot out at Wadala' and 'Ugly' and worked as assistant director in movies like 'Dhol', four more persons have been arrested, police sources said.

About 35 people were present during the party where Siddhanth was invited. They were all subjected to medical tests. Five of them, including the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, tested positive for drugs. Police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot.

The accused have been booked under Section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Drugs
Shakti Kapoor

What's Brewing

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

 