Shelter homes are only sanctuaries for abandoned strays 

For abandoned, sick and injured animals, the only sanctuaries are critical veterinary emergency services and shelter homes.

The extent of the issue is revealed in a report by Mars Petcare India, which states that the country has close to 80 million abandoned cats and dogs.

The only way these animals could be saved from illness, old age or injuries is when they are taken to animal hospitals and shelter homes like KRUPA, which functions in Kengeri Satellite Town.

Among the animals that found shelter in KRUPA are cows, horses, calves, dogs, rats, rabbits, pigeons, goats, and sheep.

“We have 600 animals in our shelter, the majority are dogs — 475 to be exact,” a member of the shelter said.

Medical professionals at KRUPA treat animals suffering from wounds and bites.

“There are about 200 animals that are receiving treatment for accident-related injuries. We don’t have an ambulance but when we get distress calls, our independent rescuers bring the animals in cars or auto-rickshaws to our centre,” the official said. He added that around 20 animals are undergoing treatment for cancer.

“We give abandoned animals first aid and refer them to bigger hospitals for advanced treatment. We don’t charge a fee for this service,” said Dr Krishnaswamy, veterinarian and founder of RMV Multi-Specialty Veterinary Clinic, RMV 2nd Stage.

RMV Clinic receives 50 to 60 cases a day, including birds, dogs, rabbits, hamsters, cats, and one or two abandoned animals. The facility specialises in cataract and orthopedic surgeries on cats and dogs.

Senior surgeon Dr Nagesh Reddy of Jeeva Pet Hospital, JP Nagar, said the hospital ensured timely pickup of the animals with its ambulance service.

“The service has helped aged pet owners,” he said. The pet hospital also treats tortoises and hamsters.

Skin infections, tick fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea are common among pets. Dr Krishnaswamy recommends non-vegetarian food, soya beans, rice, boiled and sweet potato, peas, and beans for pets.

Vaccination

Pets are vaccinated when they are over 45 days old. A series of vaccinations will follow till the animal attains four months of age and after that, a yearly vaccine is provided, Dr Krishnaswamy said.

Get in touch

1) Jeeva Pet Hospital: 080-42687782

2) RMV Multi-Specialty Veterinary Clinic: 9739800026/9844900026/9964100026

3) KRUPA Animal Hospital and Shelter: 9880563690