Shiva idol installation: Karnataka HC issues notice to minister, 7 others

The high court on Monday ordered notice to Horticulture Minister and Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna and seven others over the installation of a 35-ft Shiva idol on the Mallathahalli lake bed.

A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa has also ordered notices to RR Nagar BJP unit president M Govindaraju, local BBMP joint commissioner, BBMP engineers Geetha, Basavaraj, Shilpa and C Mrithyunjaya Swamy, and Basavaraj R Kabade, Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority CEO and BBMP chief engineer (SWM).

The notice was ordered on the interlocutory application (IA) filed in a pending public interest litigation (PIL) pertaining to the encroachment of lakes. The IA filed by petitioner Geetha Misra stated that in spite of giving representation, the officials allowed the lake bed area for the installation of the idol on February 18, on the occasion of Mahashivarathri.

The applicant said the area has been allowed for recreational and entertainment activities and also for the construction of an amphitheatre. She also stated that the lake, which was surveyed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) as per the high court order, has an area of around 73 acres with around 4.7 acres under encroachment.

It was stated that the lake area will further reduce with the dumping of debris and illegal construction of the amphitheatre.