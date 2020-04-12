Shopkeepers held for disregarding social distancing

Police are cracking down on philanthropists and shopkeepers who fail to ensure social distancing while dealing with the public.

A chicken shop owner was arrested on April 8 after a large crowd gathered at his store to get free eggs.

Police said about 60-70 people had gathered at ACK Chicken Centre, located near Vinayaka Theatre in Old Pension Mohalla, Off Mysuru Road, at 6 pm without forming proper queues.

Cottongpet police sub-inspector, Satisha K T, who was patrolling the area, went to the shop and sent the crowd away. He then detained the shopkeeper, Shaik Ayad, 31, for failing to ensure the safety of the people during the distribution of eggs.

An investigating officer said that although Ayad was doing good work, he was still arrested for disobeying the order duly promulgated by the public under IPC section 188.

In eastern Bengaluru’s Annasandrapalya, a 36-year-old vendor named Jayanthar Ral was arrested for selling fruits on the footpath without ensuring that his customers maintained an adequate distance from each other on April 9.

Police said Ral was supposed to paint social distancing circles for customers. His failure to do so attracted customers who just milled about the shop. He has been booked under the National Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188.