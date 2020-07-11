Shops inside BMTC, KSRTC bus terminals decide to close

Shops and fast-food joints functioning inside the BMTC and KSRTC bus stations have decided to close citing lack of business. This is bound to make finding food challenging for passengers.

In a letter to the chief traffic manager (commercial), shop owners who rented space inside the BMTC bus stations have accused officials of ignoring their pleas for leniency regarding rent.

“As we have not received any information or assurance from you, it has been decided to shut down all the shops en masse from July 9,” the shop owners have stated.

Shopkeepers at the KSRTC bus terminals have put up a banner stating that they are closing their units due to lack of business, jeopardising chances of passengers who wish to get food or snacks at the last minute before boarding their buses.