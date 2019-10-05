Shrubs to lure butterflies to be planted at Kidwai

The Rotary Club of Bangalore Midtown on Friday began the second phase of plantation at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

The club has made efforts to give the campus a green makeover with medicinal plants and shrubs that attract butterflies and birds. Hospital authorities said plants with fragrance will also be included in the plantation effort.

The club planted 4,000 plants in the first phase and is hoping to plant 14,000 in phase 2. The project has been funded by RMZ Foundation. Students of Mount Carmel College are volunteering with Rotary in the green effort.

Plants outsourced

Ravindra T C, horticulturist from Indus Herbs working on the project, said environmentalist Yelappa Reddy has listed out some plants that are being sourced.

“We are planting shrubs that attract butterflies,” he said.

“Plants like Amruthaballi have medicinal value. We are also using Nirgundi, an insect repellent.”

Besides plants providing nectar, the ones that act as hosts to butterflies will also be planted to ensure the place becomes their home, Ravindra said. There will also be Ramaphal and Lakshmanaphal among the plants.

“Truckloads of debris should be removed to make the (plantation effort) possible. The (hospital) administration has been cooperative,” Ravindra said.