Siddaramaiah visits water-logged Epsilon apartment complex on a boat

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah visited the Epsilon residential complex in Yamalur, home to some of the biggest entrepreneurs in Bengaluru, which was completely submerged after heavy rains over the past week. He ventured into the floodwaters on a rescue boat and took a round of the flood area.

DH visited Epsilon where some of the common areas are still under up to 5 feet of water. The Fire Department has been pumping water out from here continuously since Sunday.

Residents who were evacuated are now staying in hotels or acquaintances' homes. "The Army and Fire Department rescued about 150 people who were stranded. There's no water or power in the villas. No one can move back in for the next couple of months," says Anees, a resident.

Meanwhile, at Rainbow Drive Layout along Sarjapur Road, several sections remain flooded. The residents' association is still pumping water out from about 200 m of flooded road towards the front gates.

After the layout flooded on Sunday midnight, 20-25 families were evacuated on Monday morning. "The water rushed in and the house was flooded in 15-20 minutes. We didn't have time to react. We had water up to waist level," says a resident here. Her sofa, kitchen cabinet and music system were fully damaged in the floods. She also needs to claim insurance for her Benz car that was damaged.

Residents say it's too early to estimate the damage. "We have to check the house, move out damaged things, and then get it cleaned."