Siddaramaiah's wife admitted to Manipal Hospital

Siddaramaiah's wife admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru

Currently in ICU, she is stable and on oxygen support, according to a release from the hospital.

Navya PK
Navya PK, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 10:09 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. 

Currently in ICU, she is stable and on oxygen support, according to a release from the hospital. She will be moved to the ward today.

Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the hospital at 11 am, said a spokesperson from the hospital.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
India News
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Manipal Hospital

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 