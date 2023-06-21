Siddaramaiah's wife admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.
Currently in ICU, she is stable and on oxygen support, according to a release from the hospital. She will be moved to the ward today.
Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the hospital at 11 am, said a spokesperson from the hospital.
